Three waterfalls closed in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park due to flooding

Among the waterfalls closed is Mae Sa Waterfall in Mae Rim district, where runoff has caused the water to become muddy red and dangerously fast-flowing, according to park chief Thongchai Narath.

Tat Mok Waterfall, also located in Mae Rim, was shut after early morning rain significantly increased the water volume. Meanwhile, Mok Fa Waterfall in Mae Taeng district remained closed for a second consecutive day due to strong currents and murky red water.