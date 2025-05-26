Three waterfalls closed in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park due to flooding

Among the waterfalls closed is Mae Sa Waterfall in Mae Rim district, where runoff has caused the water to become muddy red and dangerously fast-flowing, according to park chief Thongchai Narath.
Tat Mok Waterfall, also located in Mae Rim, was shut after early morning rain significantly increased the water volume. Meanwhile, Mok Fa Waterfall in Mae Taeng district remained closed for a second consecutive day due to strong currents and murky red water.
"Park officials are closely monitoring the situation," Thongchai said. "If conditions improve, we will reopen the waterfalls to visitors."
Authorities have also issued warnings for residents living along streams that run from the national park to be on alert for flash floods and sudden surges of runoff.
In Chiang Mai city, the recent heavy rain has led to flooding in several low-lying neighbourhoods, including Sri Ping Mueang, Kad Kom, Fa Mai, Nantararam, and the area around the Chiang Mai College of Dramatic Arts.
This morning, residents in these areas had to wade through floodwater to get to work, while some moved their cars to Mahidol Road to avoid a repeat of previous flood damage.
In response, municipal officials deployed water pumps near the B2 Hotel, while staff were assigned to dive into the floodwater to remove floating debris that threatened to clog the machinery, in an effort to accelerate the drainage process.