Heavy downpours trigger run-off alerts in Chiang Mai, national park closure

Heavy rainfall overnight and into Sunday morning has prompted warnings of flash floods and runoff in several parts of Chiang Mai province, with at least one national park closed to tourists and swimming prohibited at a popular waterfall.
Local officials reported that intense downpours saturated the province throughout Saturday night and early Sunday, leading to significant rainfall accumulation and an increased risk of runoff in natural waterways. Authorities have urged both residents and tourists to exercise caution.
On Sunday morning, the Natural Resources Office Area 1 issued a yellow-level warning for Mae Rim district, after the area recorded 103 millimetres of rainfall within 12 hours. The warning highlights potential flash floods and runoff in the region.
In response, Thongchai Narat, chief of Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, issued a swimming ban at Mae Sa Waterfall due to fears of sudden runoff. However, the park remained open to visitors on Sunday under close monitoring.
The situation was more severe at Ob Khan National Park, which announced a temporary closure to all tourists and campers until further notice. Park officials also issued run-off warnings to communities along the Khan Creek, stretching from Ban Huay Thong in Tambon Nam Bor Luang, San Pa Tong district, to areas downstream in Mae Wang district.
The park reported a continued rise in water levels along the creek, which flows down from Samerng district.
The Chiang Mai office of the Department of Water Resources issued:
The Meteorological Department had earlier forecast that approximately 80% of Chiang Mai would experience heavy rainfall on Sunday, urging the public to remain alert for possible natural hazards, especially near creeks, rivers, and mountainous areas.