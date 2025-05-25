Heavy downpours trigger run-off alerts in Chiang Mai, national park closure

Heavy rainfall overnight and into Sunday morning has prompted warnings of flash floods and runoff in several parts of Chiang Mai province, with at least one national park closed to tourists and swimming prohibited at a popular waterfall.

Local officials reported that intense downpours saturated the province throughout Saturday night and early Sunday, leading to significant rainfall accumulation and an increased risk of runoff in natural waterways. Authorities have urged both residents and tourists to exercise caution.

Yellow Alert Issued for Mae Rim District

On Sunday morning, the Natural Resources Office Area 1 issued a yellow-level warning for Mae Rim district, after the area recorded 103 millimetres of rainfall within 12 hours. The warning highlights potential flash floods and runoff in the region.