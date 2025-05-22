Mae Taeng elephant camp conducts flood drill ahead of rainy season

The event, organised by Doo Chang Doo Doi Elephant Home, aimed to enhance readiness in responding to flash flood situations and to improve rescue operations for those affected in the Mae Taeng river basin. This preparation is crucial due to the risk of severe flooding during the upcoming rainy season.
This drill was prompted by the major flood event in a nearby area in 2025, which caused significant damage to both local communities and the elephants living there.
With support from Phra Khru Odd of Wat Chedi Luang, Chiang Mai, the training focused on specialised courses for mahouts and elephants, including water rescue, mountain rescue and operations in highland areas. The goal is to enable elephants retired from tourism work to contribute to humanitarian efforts and community safety.
Over the past year, the rescue elephant team has been involved in several real-life missions, such as clearing fallen trees blocking homes and assisting tourists injured in the middle of the Mae Taeng river.
The elephants’ ability to swiftly and safely access crisis zones significantly improves the survival chances of those affected and enhances rescue efforts.
Meanwhile, the Mae Taeng District Livestock Office has issued warnings to elephant camp operators in the area to closely monitor water levels in the Mae Taeng river, especially those camps located near riverbanks or in landslide-prone zones.
They have also requested operators to prepare evacuation plans for both elephants and staff in advance to prevent a repeat of last year’s incidents.