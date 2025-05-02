Once-a-year Elephant Ordination Ceremony returns to Surin May 10

This extraordinary cultural event invites tourists to witness a unique spectacle: a majestic procession of over 80 elephants escorting young men through a time-honoured ritual on their path to monkhood.

The ceremonial parade begins at Wat Chaeng Sawang in Ban Taklang Village, Krapho Subdistrict, Tha Tum District, and travels more than 4 kilometers to Wang Thalu or Don Buad, a sacred site at the confluence of the Chi River and the Mun River.

At this location, participants perform a traditional rite to invite the ancestral spirits (Pu Ta) to witness and bless the ordination.

Upon arrival at Don Buad, all elephants are led into the water to bathe and play, refreshing themselves before the next stages of the sacred ceremony.