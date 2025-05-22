Fantasy elephant sculptures reflect culture at the Art of Chang exhibition

Another Art World Tour has arrived in Thailand after showcasing in numerous countries. This time, it’s MunMun Srinakarin — the craft department store — transforming its space into a living gallery.

Presenting The Art of Chang Exhibition, themed From Nature to the Extraordinary, inviting visitors to experience up close the beauty of the elephant sculpture parade, a collaborative work by 36 artists.

This exhibition is a collaboration between MunMun Srinakarin, led by Pimolpan Ngamkham, Marketing Events Manager, and Elephant Parade, headed by Jeannette Woelinga, Managing Director for Asia and the Middle East. Elephant Parade is a social enterprise blending art, business, and conservation.

According to Elephant Parade, the elephant symbolises strength, grace, and the cultural and spiritual connection between humans and nature.

More than just wildlife, elephants represent coexistence with nature. They are seen as thoughtful, calm, strong, and compassionate creatures with emotions close to humans, often inspiring artists to express meaningful and dynamic ideas.

Artistically, elephants embody the “power of silence” and represent the natural world’s reminder that “art doesn’t have to be loud if it speaks from the heart.”

When nature “creates life,” art “creates breath.” Nature gave us elephants as a symbol that every life is “art worthy of respect.”