Fantasy elephant sculptures reflect culture at the Art of Chang exhibition

Another Art World Tour has arrived in Thailand after showcasing in numerous countries. This time, it’s MunMun Srinakarin — the craft department store — transforming its space into a living gallery.
Presenting The Art of Chang Exhibition, themed From Nature to the Extraordinary, inviting visitors to experience up close the beauty of the elephant sculpture parade, a collaborative work by 36 artists.
This exhibition is a collaboration between MunMun Srinakarin, led by Pimolpan Ngamkham, Marketing Events Manager, and Elephant Parade, headed by Jeannette Woelinga, Managing Director for Asia and the Middle East. Elephant Parade is a social enterprise blending art, business, and conservation.
According to Elephant Parade, the elephant symbolises strength, grace, and the cultural and spiritual connection between humans and nature.
More than just wildlife, elephants represent coexistence with nature. They are seen as thoughtful, calm, strong, and compassionate creatures with emotions close to humans, often inspiring artists to express meaningful and dynamic ideas.
Artistically, elephants embody the “power of silence” and represent the natural world’s reminder that “art doesn’t have to be loud if it speaks from the heart.”
When nature “creates life,” art “creates breath.” Nature gave us elephants as a symbol that every life is “art worthy of respect.”
This exhibition is not just a display but a dialogue between humans and nature, expressed through intricate designs painted on the most powerful beings of the wild.
The elephant’s skin becomes a canvas of communication, turning the artwork into not just paintings but the soul of nature painted with the artist’s heart.
At The Art of Chang exhibition in MunMun Srinakarin, visitors can see elephant sculptures featuring diverse patterns created by 36 artists from around the world, including Thailand.
One highlight is Ru-Dee, an elephant sculpture covered with colourful handprints created by the INK Team. They describe their work as follows:
“We named our elephant ‘Ru-Dee,’ meaning ‘heart’ or ‘soul’ in Thai. Our INK team is culturally diverse, especially at our Asia headquarters.
We painted the elephant white to symbolise peace, as well as to represent the world. The colourful handprints on the elephant’s body symbolise unity, harmony, and mutual support.”
Continue the conversation with nature through Catrina Elefante, a seated elephant sculpture adorned with glossy white skull patterns and vibrant swirling flowers on a black base, symbolising the essence of La Catrina — Mexico’s elegant icon of the Day of the Dead.
“This design celebrates the beauty of life and the spirit of remembrance, reminding us that love and memories transcend time. This elephant is decorated with bright colours to honour art, culture, and enduring bonds across generations,” explained Narin Kantawong, designer of Catrina Elefante, on the Elephant Parade website.
Meanwhile, Parichart Injaima invites reflection with Ayutthaya Silver, an elephant sculpture capturing the heart of art and the Lanna Kingdom through precious silver materials.
Pim Kemasingki created Khao Soy, an elephant sculpture featuring patterns inspired by the famous Northern Thai dish, as a tribute to the Chiang Mai dance procession that expresses local art, culture, and lifestyle.
Art instructor and PTT Art Award winner Kriangkrai Kongkanan honours the elephant with The Third Eye, inspired by the belief that elephants are auspicious creatures. According to Feng Shui, elephants symbolise sturdy mountains full of strength, wisdom, fortune, and virtue.
As humans sleep, many animals awaken and begin their nocturnal routines. This beautiful contrast between day and night inspired Wan Chalerm Meunpaeng to create the rare Night Safari elephant sculpture, reflecting nature’s diversity and the fact that no creature in the world truly sleeps through the night.
Joaquina, by artist Lucas Milk, draws inspiration from the African Amarula fruit — its shape, taste, and history.
Meanwhile, Edith Rollinger-Simon created Sista, the sister sculpture to Iro Iro (meaning “diversity” in Japanese). Sista represents excellent and vibrant work dedicated to children, aiming to share happiness and joy.
Get your cameras ready and immerse yourself in the breathtakingly extraordinary artworks of this living exhibition — an inspiring world that will make you fall in love with elephants like never before.
Mark your calendar and don’t miss the highlight zone showcasing elephant designs that tell stories of culture and lifestyle, alongside collaborations with famous brands and characters created by Thai and international artists worldwide.
There’s also an interactive zone inviting visitors to hunt for the “Elephant Letters” in The Treasure Hunt Game, with special prizes from Elephant Parade and a 10% discount on purchases from the Elephant Parade Shop.
Let your imagination run wild at the elephant painting workshop, where you can create a uniquely personal elephant masterpiece.
The Art of Chang Exhibition runs from May 16 to July 27, 2025, from 11am to 7pm on the 1st floor of MunMun Srinakarin, located at Seacon Square Srinakarin. Admission is free.
By Walan Supakorn