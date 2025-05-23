Thai govt fast-tracks cleanup of Kok River arsenic contamination affecting Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai

Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, in his capacity as Chair of the National Environment Board, signed an order appointing a Subcommittee for Water Quality Management in Surface Water Sources, which he will chair himself to drive tangible solutions.

This subcommittee includes the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment and Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich as vice chairs, alongside several key agencies. Their mandate is to analyze the situation and its causes in detail, devise solutions, restore contaminated water sources, alleviate public hardship, and crucially, engage in international negotiations to address cross-border pollution sources.

To date, authorities have continuously monitored water quality, sediment, aquatic life contamination, and bioaccumulation in humans. Satellite imagery and geospatial technology are being deployed to trace pollution sources. In addition, diplomatic and military mechanisms via the Regional Border Committee (RBC) between Thailand and Myanmar are being used to tackle pollution linked to neighboring countries.

The government places high priority on solving public hardship, and this subcommittee is a step toward more proactive and closely monitored remediation. The first meeting is scheduled for May 27, at Government House, where agencies will present progress reports and consider installing sediment traps in the Kok River to reduce arsenic contamination. Discussions with Myanmar’s government will also be held to seek a sustainable joint solution.