Arsenic Alert in Kok River Prompts Cross-Border Pollution Probe

Mounting concerns over arsenic contamination in the Kok River have triggered an urgent response from the Thai government as testing reveals alarmingly high levels of the toxic substance.

Investigations conducted by the Water Management and Quality Control Office in Chiang Rai province identified excessive arsenic concentrations at multiple points during 2024 and 2025.

The contamination was first detected in the Kok River in July and September last year, with the Mekong River in Chiang Saen district also registering breaches in August and December 2024, continuing through to March this year.

Minister for Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa confirmed he had received instructions from Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong to address the contamination as a matter of urgency.