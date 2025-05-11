Nationwide rollout of Traffy Fondue across all ministries urged

Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), expressed full support for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s directive, issued during the fourth high-level ministry meeting on May 7, 2025, calling for the nationwide expansion of Traffy Fondue, a digital complaint-handling platform. The move reflects the government’s commitment to leveraging digital technology to improve public services.
In response, Supamas has assigned the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) to provide technical support and full-scale development of the Traffy Fondue system.
As the original developer of the platform and the country’s leading research body, NSTDA is equipped with the expertise, personnel, and practical research tools necessary to drive this initiative forward.
Supamas emphasised that promoting digital tools like Traffy Fondue aligns with her ministry’s vision of utilising science and innovation for national development, while also helping citizens engage with public services more effectively.
“Encouraging public participation through accessible technology will help Thailand transition into a truly digital society,” she stated.
As of now, 17,747 organisations have adopted Traffy Fondue, handling over 1.37 million complaints, with a resolution rate of 77% (1.06 million cases).
The platform currently serves 31.7 million people, or around 48% of Thailand’s population.
Participating agencies include ministries, departments, and independent bodies such as:
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration
Ministry of Industry
Ministry of Tourism and Sports
Metropolitan Electricity Authority
Provincial Waterworks Authority
National Health Security Office
Royal Thai Police
Energy Regulatory Commission
Office of the NBTC
Department of Highways
Pollution Control Department, among others.
Additionally, 2,057 municipalities and 2,407 subdistrict administrative organisations (SAOs) across the country are also using the platform.
Prof Sukit Limpijumnong, NSTDA Executive Director, added that the agency has gone beyond the core platform by developing management dashboards, spatial data analytics, LINE Official integration, and AI tools for problem classification and response evaluation—key innovations toward building smart cities and a responsive, transparent government.
“Traffy Fondue isn’t just transforming how complaints are submitted—it’s changing the culture of government responsiveness. Every voice is a chance to improve. With this platform, no voice goes unheard,” Supamas concluded.
Traffy Fondue allows citizens to report local issues such as broken roads, streetlight outages, flooding, or garbage via their smartphones. The system automatically routes the issue to the relevant authority and allows real-time tracking of progress, ensuring faster, more transparent problem resolution.