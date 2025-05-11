Nationwide rollout of Traffy Fondue across all ministries urged

Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), expressed full support for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s directive, issued during the fourth high-level ministry meeting on May 7, 2025, calling for the nationwide expansion of Traffy Fondue, a digital complaint-handling platform. The move reflects the government’s commitment to leveraging digital technology to improve public services.

In response, Supamas has assigned the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) to provide technical support and full-scale development of the Traffy Fondue system.

As the original developer of the platform and the country’s leading research body, NSTDA is equipped with the expertise, personnel, and practical research tools necessary to drive this initiative forward.

Supamas emphasised that promoting digital tools like Traffy Fondue aligns with her ministry’s vision of utilising science and innovation for national development, while also helping citizens engage with public services more effectively.

“Encouraging public participation through accessible technology will help Thailand transition into a truly digital society,” she stated.