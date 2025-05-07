Cambodian PM orders shutdown of waterway polluters

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has ordered the suspension of operations at any factory or enterprise that lacks proper wastewater treatment systems and causes pollution to public water sources, especially near rivers and the sea.

This directive was issued during a May 6 groundbreaking ceremony for a wastewater treatment development project in Takhmao town. The project is valued at over Ú$90 million.

Manet emphasised how the establishment of wastewater treatment systems is critical in urban areas, as some factories and enterprises produce raw materials containing high levels of chemicals or discharge untreated wastewater into public water sources. He stressed that this requires strict environmental regulation.