Korean, Japanese opposition to join to protest water release plan

The Korean group on their first day of the trip held a protest in front of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office with Japanese activists.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the group is poised to hold a press briefing for foreign correspondents based in Japan to explain its stance on the radioactive wastewater, then march through the streets to protest the discharge of the wastewater into the sea.

Another Democratic Party lawmaker, Rep. Jung Chung-rae, argued that Japan's burial of wastewater on its own soil would have been a more desirable option to dispose of the water, in a regular party meeting Monday. This remark came at the National Assembly against an image backdrop that included a statue of Adm. Yi Sun-sin, a historical figure who led naval victories to contain Japan in its invasions of Korea in the 1590s.

Veteran lawmaker of the Democratic Party Rep. Woo Won-shik was hospitalized Monday after holding a hunger strike for more than two weeks to protest the Japanese government's plan.

The opposition's moves show a sharp contrast from the government's stance on Japan's plan to release the wastewater treated through its Advanced Liquid Processing System to filter out most of the radioactive elements and dilute it with seawater, practically approved by the intergovernmental nuclear energy watchdog the previous week.

The ruling conservative People Power Party's Floor Leader Rep. Yun Jae-ok blasted the opposition on Monday for "undermining national interest while pursuing the party's own benefit," referring to the group's three-day visit to Japan and a tense meeting between IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and Democratic Party lawmakers.

Also on Monday, Park Ku-yeon, first vice minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said in a daily briefing the use of the term "treated water" in line with the IAEA report to refer to the radioactive water of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant is "far from being problematic."

Rather, Park said the use of the term "nuclear wastewater" by the political opposition to refer to the water -- used to cool three of the plant's reactors after meltdowns due to the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami of 2011, and now stored in over 1,000 giant tanks at the plant -- is inappropriate, and that it "gives people groundless anxiety."

Park also played down rumours that the Japanese government had bribed Grossi.

Separately, Park again downplayed possibilities that Seoul would lift an import ban on Japanese seafood from eight prefectures, including Fukushima.

Seoul also braces for the water discharge plan's impact on the local consumption of domestic marine products due to fears about the water release plan.

Korea had earlier allocated a state budget of 175 billion won ($134.1 million) -- up more than twofold from 2022 -- to stockpile up to 76,000 tons of seafood and sea salt produced in Korea. It will also provide 115 billion won of financial aid to seafood and sea salt processing firms and dole out 64 billion won of vouchers to maintain consumer spending on Korean seafood and sea salt.

Son Ji-hyoung

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network