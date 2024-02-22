How oxygen treatment was used to deal with wastewater at Benjakitti Park

The oxygen supplementation system requires the use of liquid oxygen, which has a quality comparable to the oxygen used in hospitals. However, to introduce oxygen into the water, it needs to be converted from liquid to gas and then compressed into the water using a computer to calculate the molecular weight of oxygen, he said.

This ensures the appropriate quantity based on the water quality at that time. Typically, one tank of oxygen can be used for water treatment for one week during dry seasons, but it can last for a month during the rainy season, he added.

The duration depends on the weather conditions during that particular season.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt explained that the water treatment at Benjakitti Park, which receives poor quality water from the Khlong Phai Singto canal, involved more than just separating waste and pollutants.

While the separation process improves water quality to some extent, the use of oxygen is necessary to further enhance water quality, he said.

"This oxygen treatment allows the water to be suitable for watering plants in the park and contributes to a more sustainable urban environment," Chadchart said.