Governor\'s Survey (Part 2) kicked off in Phasi Charoen district

Regarding the drainage pipe installation on Phutthamonthon Sai 1 Road, Wisanu confirmed that the contractor has been instructed to implement measures to minimise dust pollution from the construction site.

Sanon highlighted the significance of the Soi Poon Bamphen Community, which is situated along the Bang Luang Canal and has attracted many visitors over the past year and a half.

He emphasised the need for local adaptation, particularly in managing wastewater from activities involving paint and improving travel connections to Bangkok Yai district.

He added that the BMA is assessing whether additional bridges should be built across the canal, as they play a crucial role in local transportation.

Sanon also noted that the group visited the Early Childhood Development Centre in Nuam Pradit Community, the only such centre in Phasi Charoen district. He praised the centre for setting a good example for others but suggested minor improvements to its internal landscape.

Wisanu further emphasised that the Phasi Charoen District Office should take the lead in enhancing the district's overall landscape. He reassured that relevant agencies are prepared to tackle key issues related to traffic, urban development, construction and social welfare.