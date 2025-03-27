Governor's Survey (Part 2) kicked off in Phasi Charoen district

THURSDAY, MARCH 27, 2025

(March 22, 2025)–Wisanu Subsompon and Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governors of Bangkok, launched the 14th Governor's Survey (Part 2) in Phasi Charoen district on Saturday.

Joining the survey were Sunthorn Sunthornchart, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Tharaporn Amnuaysan, Director of Phasi Charoen District, along with district office executives and officials.

Wisanu stated that the weekly Saturday surveys aim to address district-level issues in alignment with the policies of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. 

He noted that the survey in Phasi Charoen district covered several key topics, including the Soi Poon Bamphen Community, which serves as a model for balancing urban life with nature preservation. Additionally, officials followed up on public complaints, such as dust pollution from construction sites.

Governor\'s Survey (Part 2) kicked off in Phasi Charoen district

Regarding the drainage pipe installation on Phutthamonthon Sai 1 Road, Wisanu confirmed that the contractor has been instructed to implement measures to minimise dust pollution from the construction site.

Sanon highlighted the significance of the Soi Poon Bamphen Community, which is situated along the Bang Luang Canal and has attracted many visitors over the past year and a half. 

He emphasised the need for local adaptation, particularly in managing wastewater from activities involving paint and improving travel connections to Bangkok Yai district.

He added that the BMA is assessing whether additional bridges should be built across the canal, as they play a crucial role in local transportation.

Governor\'s Survey (Part 2) kicked off in Phasi Charoen district

Sanon also noted that the group visited the Early Childhood Development Centre in Nuam Pradit Community, the only such centre in Phasi Charoen district. He praised the centre for setting a good example for others but suggested minor improvements to its internal landscape.

Wisanu further emphasised that the Phasi Charoen District Office should take the lead in enhancing the district's overall landscape. He reassured that relevant agencies are prepared to tackle key issues related to traffic, urban development, construction and social welfare.

Governor\'s Survey (Part 2) kicked off in Phasi Charoen district

BMA executives visited nine locations in Phasi Charoen district:

  1. Tree-planting activity at Phra Mongkol Thep Muni Hospital and inspection of the road improvement project on Phutthamonthon Sai 1 Road.
  2. Visit to the Nuam Pradit Community Early Childhood Development Centre.
  3. Inspect complaints over construction of a housing project on lack of protective measures against debris and dust, as well as excessive noise. Deputy Governor Wisanu instructed the District Office to conduct regular inspections.
  4. Visit to Soi Poon Bamphen Community, engage with residents of Charoen Withi Community in Soi Bang Waek 116, distribute essential items to vulnerable groups, and explore local attractions such as Baan Suan Bonus and the Bang Chueak Nang Floating Market’s workshop site.
  5. Visit to Lert Suksom Community, meet with residents of Ratchamontri Ruamjai Community and Moo Ban Pattana Moo 1 Khlong Luang Community along Phutthamonthon Sai 1 Road.
  6. Inspect Khlong Lat Phachi Community in Soi Phetkasem 48 (Yaek 4-7), recognised as a model for zero waste management.
  7. Inspect Wat Khuha Sawan Pier and oversee renovation and construction of pedestrian bridges along Bangkok Yai Canal.
  8. Listen to concerns from residents of Sri Pradu Community and engage with people in the Rungfa 36 wellness area near Siam University.
  9. Visit to an Agricultural Learning Centre, managed by the Rak Withi Phasi Charoen Community Enterprise in Soi Therdthai 81/1.

#BMA #Bangkok #9GuidingPolicies9Good #PhasiCharoen #GovernorSurvey #CityDevelopment

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy