BMA executives study waste and air quality management in Paris

The BMA executives met with representatives from Syctom and visited one of Paris’s major waste treatment plants. Syctom is the largest waste management organisation in Europe, overseeing the waste management of over six million residents in Paris and its surrounding areas.

The organisation focuses on efficient waste separation, recycling, energy recovery, and integrated waste management processes.

The BMA aims to adopt concepts and modern technologies from Syctom to improve Bangkok’s waste management systems, enhancing efficiency and reducing environmental impacts in the capital.