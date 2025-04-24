BMC to enact Bangkok rule to improve quality of life for persons with disabilities

Surachit thanked the representatives for their participation and advocacy in advancing the rule. He noted that such a legal instrument is essential because Bangkok, as a special administrative area, requires proper legal mechanisms to uphold the welfare of persons with disabilities.

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, has placed great importance on this matter, marking the first time in the city’s history that a dedicated rule for persons with disabilities is being developed.

Praphruet further explained that he had initially proposed a motion to establish a special committee to draft the rule. However, fearing that the process might not be completed within the current Council’s term, which ends in 2026, he decided to withdraw the motion.

Nevertheless, he noted that the BMC Chairman has instructed the Council to expedite the process. Councillors have now jointly submitted a draft rule, endorsed by at least one-fifth of the members, to the Governor of Bangkok for approval and swift consideration by the Council.

According to data from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, as of November 30, 2024, there were 105,302 registered persons with disabilities in Bangkok. Among them, 49% had only attained primary education, and just 7% had obtained a bachelor’s degree.

Of the 41,716 who are of working age, 60.89% were found to be unemployed.

#BangkokMetropolitanCouncil สภากรุงเทพมหานคร #สภากทม #กรุงเทพมหานคร #BMA #BMC #Bangkok #AsianMetropolitanCouncil #DoctorJohn #Praphruet #DisabilitiesThailand