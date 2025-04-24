BMC to enact Bangkok rule to improve quality of life for persons with disabilities

The letter was received by Surachit Phongsinghvithya, Chairman of the BMC, and Praphruet Hankitjakul, Huai Khwang District Councillor, ahead of the Council’s third ordinary session of the second term for 2025, held at the BMC meeting room in the Airawat Pattana building, Bangkok City Hall 2 (Din Daeng).
Sunthorn Sukcha, a representative of the association, stated that there is currently no specific legislation dedicated to persons with disabilities. Therefore, the proposed rule would serve as a guarantee of rights and quality of life at the local level.
He emphasised that while Bangkok does have policies from the executive branch, there is still a lack of legal backing. Having a formal rule in place would ensure continuity and sustainability in the implementation of such policies across different administrations, he said.
Another representative, Nipitcha Suwanprakarn, added that Bangkok currently lacks clear rules on the promotion and development of quality of life for persons with disabilities.
The enactment of this rule would establish a mechanism to support all dimensions of quality of life and enable efficient allocation of resources through the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s fund for the promotion and development of the quality of life of persons with disabilities.
The BMC and Disabilities Thailand have worked together from the beginning of this initiative through to the submission process. The association expressed gratitude to Surachit and Praphruet for their key roles in driving efforts to improve the lives of people with disabilities.
Surachit thanked the representatives for their participation and advocacy in advancing the rule. He noted that such a legal instrument is essential because Bangkok, as a special administrative area, requires proper legal mechanisms to uphold the welfare of persons with disabilities.
Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, has placed great importance on this matter, marking the first time in the city’s history that a dedicated rule for persons with disabilities is being developed.
Praphruet further explained that he had initially proposed a motion to establish a special committee to draft the rule. However, fearing that the process might not be completed within the current Council’s term, which ends in 2026, he decided to withdraw the motion.
Nevertheless, he noted that the BMC Chairman has instructed the Council to expedite the process. Councillors have now jointly submitted a draft rule, endorsed by at least one-fifth of the members, to the Governor of Bangkok for approval and swift consideration by the Council.
According to data from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, as of November 30, 2024, there were 105,302 registered persons with disabilities in Bangkok. Among them, 49% had only attained primary education, and just 7% had obtained a bachelor’s degree.
Of the 41,716 who are of working age, 60.89% were found to be unemployed.
#BangkokMetropolitanCouncil สภากรุงเทพมหานคร #สภากทม #กรุงเทพมหานคร #BMA #BMC #Bangkok #AsianMetropolitanCouncil #DoctorJohn #Praphruet #DisabilitiesThailand