Chadchart Sittipunt addresses urban transport at UNESCAP session

He took part in the 81st UNESCAP Commission Session, held at the United Nations Conference Centre on Ratchadamnoen Nok Road, Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok.
On this occasion, Chadchart addressed the issue of road safety and the promotion of sustainable transport in developing countries as part of the session’s agenda.
The platform brought together representatives from across Asia to exchange perspectives on key issues, international best practices, policy directions, and technological innovations aimed at improving road safety in urban environments.
Participants from various countries – including policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders – engaged in discussions to collectively advance sustainable and effective road safety strategies across the Asia-Pacific region.
This side event was jointly organised by the Secretariat of the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety, the Embassy of France in Thailand, the French Research Institute on Contemporary Southeast Asia (IRASEC), and the ESCAP Transport Division.
The event was attended by approximately 70 to 100 participants, including government officials from transport-related ministries or agencies of UN member states in the Asia-Pacific region.
#BMA #Bangkok #UNESCAP #RoadSafety #ChadchartSittipunt #transport #citydevelopment #9GuidingPolicies9Good