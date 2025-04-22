BMA and AIA to provide influenza vaccinations for cleaning staff

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt attended the press conference marking the 12th year of the AIA Sharing A Life project. Nikhil Advani, CEO of AIA Thailand, gave an overview of the project's history and the cooperation with the BMA during the event held at the Bangkok Room, Airavat Building, Bangkok City Hall (Din Daeng).
The press conference, hosted by AIA Thailand, aims to deliver 10,000 free influenza vaccinations to BMA employees as a gesture of appreciation and encouragement for those who dedicate their physical and mental efforts to the wellbeing of Bangkok’s residents.
At the press conference, 50 doses were administered to BMA personnel as part of the campaign's initial phase.
The Governor noted that this year’s influenza outbreak has arrived earlier and is more severe than in previous years, with over 270,000 infections and more than 20 fatalities reported nationwide since January 2025.
“Bangkok has recorded the highest number of infections—more than 14,000 cases,” he said, adding that the BMA is actively addressing the situation by preparing vaccinations for the general public, particularly vulnerable groups.
“Today, the BMA is very pleased that a private sector organisation such as AIA Thailand recognises the importance of influenza prevention, especially for the cleaning staff who work on the frontlines in communities and are considered high-risk,” he said.
“On behalf of the BMA, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to AIA Thailand for donating 10,000 vaccine doses to our staff, who play a vital role in maintaining the cleanliness and order of Bangkok.”
Governor Chadchart added that the first 3,000 doses will be administered on Tuesday (April 22), with the full 10,000 expected to be delivered by May, in collaboration with various BMA agencies including the Medical Service Department and Health Department, as well as other partners.
The effort is part of a broader initiative to curb the spread of influenza and strengthen public health in Bangkok.
AIA Thailand, which has been serving Thai people for over 87 years, continues to contribute to society through its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy. The AIA Sharing A Life project, now in its 12th consecutive year, supports better health and quality of life for Thai citizens, in line with the company’s commitment to “Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”
Attendees at the press conference included Pimuk Simaroj, Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok; Dr. Kesi Chandraprapawat, Adviser to the Governor; Dr. Lertlak Leelaruangsaeng, Director of the Medical Service Department; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Panadda Suwan, Director of Vajira Hospital; Dr. Duangporn Pinjeesekhikul, Deputy Director of the Health Department; Chalida Nakornchai, Chief Marketing Officer of AIA Thailand; and Rapiphon Vongtongkum, Director of Corporate Communications and Branding at AIA Thailand.
