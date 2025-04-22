BMA and AIA to provide influenza vaccinations for cleaning staff

The Governor noted that this year’s influenza outbreak has arrived earlier and is more severe than in previous years, with over 270,000 infections and more than 20 fatalities reported nationwide since January 2025.

“Bangkok has recorded the highest number of infections—more than 14,000 cases,” he said, adding that the BMA is actively addressing the situation by preparing vaccinations for the general public, particularly vulnerable groups.

“Today, the BMA is very pleased that a private sector organisation such as AIA Thailand recognises the importance of influenza prevention, especially for the cleaning staff who work on the frontlines in communities and are considered high-risk,” he said.

“On behalf of the BMA, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to AIA Thailand for donating 10,000 vaccine doses to our staff, who play a vital role in maintaining the cleanliness and order of Bangkok.”

Governor Chadchart added that the first 3,000 doses will be administered on Tuesday (April 22), with the full 10,000 expected to be delivered by May, in collaboration with various BMA agencies including the Medical Service Department and Health Department, as well as other partners.

The effort is part of a broader initiative to curb the spread of influenza and strengthen public health in Bangkok.