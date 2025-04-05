Toxic found in Kok River; Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai warned off

Aweera Phakamat, Director of the Office of Environment and Pollution Control Region 1, revealed that preliminary tests showed water turbidity levels nearly 10 times higher than normal.

More importantly, lab analysis detected arsenic, a toxic substance, at levels more than double the standard limit. While the safe standard is 0.01 mg/L, samples taken near Kaeng Tume village in Mae Ai District — the first point where the Kok River enters Thailand — showed arsenic levels at 0.026 mg/L.

This contamination has caused allergic reactions among people who swam in the river, with symptoms including skin irritation and rashes. Long-term exposure could increase the risk of cancer.

If consumed, arsenic-contaminated water can disrupt the body's biochemical processes — even small amounts may cause diarrhea or gastrointestinal distress. Prolonged accumulation could also lead to cancer.

Additional water samples from other points in the Kok River revealed arsenic levels exceeding safety standards as well — 0.012 mg/L near Ban Tha Ton and 0.013 mg/L near Ban Pha Tai.

Authorities are still awaiting results from sediment analysis, as heavy metals are believed to have settled at the riverbed.