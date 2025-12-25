Bangkok PM2.5 surges on Christmas Day, residents advised to wear masks

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2025

PM2.5 levels climbed in several districts, led by Nong Khaem, as air quality slipped into the orange range and health impacts began to emerge.

  • Bangkok's air quality worsened on Christmas Day due to a surge in PM2.5 pollution, with levels reaching an "orange" status that can negatively affect health in several districts.
  • The citywide average PM2.5 level approached the official health benchmark, while specific districts like Nong Khaem and Sathon recorded significantly higher concentrations.
  • In response, authorities advised residents to wear PM2.5 masks when outdoors and limit strenuous activity to avoid health risks such as breathing difficulties and eye irritation.

Bangkok’s air quality deteriorated on Christmas Day, with PM2.5 levels surging and beginning to affect health in parts of the capital.

Residents in districts including Nong Khaem, Sathon and Chatuchak were warned of orange-level air quality, which can trigger breathing difficulties and eye irritation.

People were advised to wear PM2.5 masks before leaving home.

At 7am on Thursday (December 25), the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 (fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less) across the capital.

The citywide average was 35.9 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), close to the benchmark of 37.5 µg/m³.

Top 12 Bangkok districts with the highest PM2.5

  1. Nong Khaem: 44.6 µg/m³
  2. Sathon: 43.7 µg/m³
  3. Chatuchak: 43.2 µg/m³
  4. Bang Rak: 41.4 µg/m³
  5. Phasi Charoen: 41.3 µg/m³
  6. Bang Sue: 41.3 µg/m³
  7. Bang Khen: 40.8 µg/m³
  8. Pathum Wan: 40.1 µg/m³
  9. Samphanthawong: 40.1 µg/m³
  10. Lak Si: 40.0 µg/m³
  11. Bang Bon: 39.2 µg/m³
  12. Khlong Sam Wa: 38.8 µg/m³

North–south breakdown: pollution set to worsen

Officials warned PM2.5 levels are likely to keep rising, with overall air quality remaining moderate, but edging into health-impact territory in some zones.

  • North Bangkok: 31.8–43.2 µg/m³ (health impacts beginning)
  • East Bangkok: 29.3–38.8 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • Central Bangkok: 27.3–40.1 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • South Bangkok: 29.9–43.7 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • North Thonburi: 32.4–38.5 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • South Thonburi: 30.1–44.6 µg/m³ (moderate)

Health advisory: what orange-level air quality means

Orange-level air quality signals that the body may start struggling to cope, particularly affecting the respiratory system and eyes.

General public

  • Wear protective gear such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors.
  • Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise.
  • Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups

  • Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and follow medical advice.
  • Seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.
