Bangkok PM2.5 surges on Christmas Day, residents advised to wear masks

Bangkok’s air quality deteriorated on Christmas Day, with PM2.5 levels surging and beginning to affect health in parts of the capital.
Residents in districts including Nong Khaem, Sathon and Chatuchak were warned of orange-level air quality, which can trigger breathing difficulties and eye irritation.
People were advised to wear PM2.5 masks before leaving home.
At 7am on Thursday (December 25), the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 (fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less) across the capital.
The citywide average was 35.9 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), close to the benchmark of 37.5 µg/m³.
Officials warned PM2.5 levels are likely to keep rising, with overall air quality remaining moderate, but edging into health-impact territory in some zones.
Orange-level air quality signals that the body may start struggling to cope, particularly affecting the respiratory system and eyes.
