Phumtham plans dams on Sai and Kok rivers to trap heavy metal contamination

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday revealed plans to build dams on the Kok and Sai rivers in Chiang Rai to trap and filter heavy metals originating from mining activities in Myanmar, protecting communities along the rivers.

Government Orders Design of Heavy Metal-Filtering Dams

Phumtham instructed the Department of Water Resources to design dams capable of filtering heavy metals from the water and trapping contaminated residue for later removal from the riverbeds.

He emphasised that the government is aware of the heavy metal contamination issue in Chiang Rai’s rivers, particularly concerning lead and arsenic. Last week, he convened a national committee on flood, storm, and mudslide disasters to discuss the problem and devise long-term solutions.