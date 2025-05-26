“Mobile War Room” deployed to Ayutthaya for flood preparedness

According to deputy government spokesperson Karom Polpornklang, the deployment comes as Thailand officially enters the rainy season, which is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall — with some areas likely to experience extremely heavy downpours. These conditions may lead to flooding, flash floods, and river overflows.

The initiative is a joint effort between the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

The "Mobile War Room" is a specially equipped vehicle fitted with real-time monitoring systems for water levels and weather conditions. At the same time, the “ThaiWater” mobile application enables both officials and the public to conveniently access real-time water data.