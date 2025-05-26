“Mobile War Room” deployed to Ayutthaya for flood preparedness

According to deputy government spokesperson Karom Polpornklang, the deployment comes as Thailand officially enters the rainy season, which is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall — with some areas likely to experience extremely heavy downpours. These conditions may lead to flooding, flash floods, and river overflows.
The initiative is a joint effort between the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.
The "Mobile War Room" is a specially equipped vehicle fitted with real-time monitoring systems for water levels and weather conditions. At the same time, the “ThaiWater” mobile application enables both officials and the public to conveniently access real-time water data.
Karom noted that this operation is being carried out under the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan 2021–2027. It includes coordination with provincial water information centres, with the aim of scaling the initiative to all 76 provinces nationwide.
The measure is intended to support provincial governors and enhance local authorities' capacity to use data in planning, monitoring, and decision-making — both under normal conditions and in times of crisis.
“The government, along with all relevant agencies, is closely monitoring the water situation and accelerating the rollout of early warning systems in at-risk areas,” Karom said. “This is to ensure that residents receive timely and accurate alerts, so they can respond swiftly and effectively to any potential disasters.”
He added that the pilot operation is being launched in Ayutthaya, which is a major water-receiving area in the country. Lessons learned will be applied in other provinces, forming part of a broader effort to address flooding in a more integrated and tangible way.