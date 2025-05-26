Malaysia allocates RM3 billion for Sungai Golok project

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said in Bangkok that the government had initiated comprehensive measures as part of the collaboration with Thailand.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister for Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the total funding for the project-including the flood mitigation programme and the security wall under the National Security Council (MKN), is estimated at approximately RM3 billion.

"We have informed the Thai government that Malaysia has approved a location for dredging works, while simultaneously undertaking improvements to Sungai Golok, including the construction of a river wall.

"This is not merely a flood mitigation initiative but also a security measure for our nation.

"This project will address flood mitigation comprehensively and, upon completion, is expected to significantly reduce flood incidents and the associated losses of property, assets, and livelihoods, not only for the local population but also for businesses and government infrastructure," he told Bernama at the end of his four-day working visit to Thailand on Saturday.

He explained that while parts of the project are awaiting final approval from the Thai authorities, the estimated timeline for completion is three years from the commencement date.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) had completed feasibility studies on a plan to upgrade their existing power interconnection facilities between the two nations.