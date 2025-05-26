Malaysia allocates RM3 billion for Sungai Golok project

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said in Bangkok that the government had initiated comprehensive measures as part of the collaboration with Thailand.
Fadillah, who is also the Minister for Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the total funding for the project-including the flood mitigation programme and the security wall under the National Security Council (MKN), is estimated at approximately RM3 billion.
"We have informed the Thai government that Malaysia has approved a location for dredging works, while simultaneously undertaking improvements to Sungai Golok, including the construction of a river wall.
"This is not merely a flood mitigation initiative but also a security measure for our nation.
"This project will address flood mitigation comprehensively and, upon completion, is expected to significantly reduce flood incidents and the associated losses of property, assets, and livelihoods, not only for the local population but also for businesses and government infrastructure," he told Bernama at the end of his four-day working visit to Thailand on Saturday.
He explained that while parts of the project are awaiting final approval from the Thai authorities, the estimated timeline for completion is three years from the commencement date.
Meanwhile, Fadillah said Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) had completed feasibility studies on a plan to upgrade their existing power interconnection facilities between the two nations.
He said both countries acknowledge the interconnection, commissioned in the early 2000s, is ageing and in need of an upgrade.
"As Malaysia and Thailand continue to integrate more renewable energy into our grids, the reliability of our interconnection becomes even more critical.
"This interconnection upgrade will facilitate more efficient and secure cross-border electricity exchanges while laying the groundwork for future multilateral electricity trade under the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) initiative," he said.
During his working visit, Fadillah also expressed his appreciation to the Thai government for its warm hospitality.
"This has been a productive and successful trip, as we managed to discuss numerous government-to-government projects," he said.
During his four-day working visit to Thailand, Fadillah made courtesy calls to Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Economy and Society and Chair of the National Environment Board, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who also holds the Energy Minister portfolio. He also met with Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives Narumon Pinyosinwat.
Fadillah attended a briefing session by Trans Thai-Malaysia (TTM) in Thailand, hosted by Petronas, to gain insights into the company’s strategic direction, challenges, and developments in the country.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister visited a water treatment and recycling facility in Chonburi to explore best practices in green innovation and efficient resource management within the industrial sector.
During his visit, Fadillah also engaged with members of the Malaysian diaspora in Thailand at a meet-and-greet dinner, which included a dialogue session.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network