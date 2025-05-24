Ratchanok falls to China’s Wang Zhiyi in Malaysia Masters 2025 semi-finals

Thailand’s badminton ace Ratchanok Intanon was defeated by Wang Zhiyi, the world number two from China, in the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2025 badminton tournament on Saturday, May 24.

Ratchanok fought valiantly but fell short in straight games, losing 0-2 with scores of 17-21, 16-21.

The match took place at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2025, which runs from May 20 to May 25.

Despite a strong start, Ratchanok struggled to cope with Wang Zhiyi's aggressive style and powerful smashes. Wang, who has been in remarkable form this season, dominated the opening game with tight control and precise shots, winning 21-17. In the second game, Ratchanok showed resilience but was unable to capitalize on key moments, as Wang's experience and consistency sealed the match with a 21-16 scoreline.