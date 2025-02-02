Thai duo take Badminton Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters title

"Bas" Dechapol and "Fame" Supissara delivered an outstanding performance to claim the Badminton Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2025 title, marking their fourth championship together.
The Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2025, a BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour Super 300 event, featured the royal trophy presented by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya and a total prize pool of US$240,000 (about 8.16 million baht). The tournament, held at Nimibutr Stadium, part of National Stadium in Bangkok, culminated in the finals on Sunday.
In the mixed-doubles final, Thailand’s Dechapol "Bas" Puavaranukroh and Supissara "Fame" Paewsampran, the tournament's fourth seeds and world No 19, showcased their resilience to claim victory. They previously defeated China's Gao Jiaxuan and Wu Mengying (world No 327) in straight games before facing Indonesia's Dejan Ferdinanyat and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti (world No 213) in the title match.
The Indonesian duo started strong, leading throughout the first game before the Thai pair fought back to level at 18-18, only to lose 19-21.
In the second game, both sides battled intensely, but Dechapol and Supissara held their nerve to edge out a 21-17 win, forcing a decider.
In the third game, Indonesia took an early 3-0 lead, but the Thai pair quickly regained momentum, dominating the remainder of the match to secure a 21-13 victory.
This triumph marks the Thai pair's fourth title together, solidifying their position as a rising force in mixed-doubles badminton.
Dechapol and Supissara have been competing together since the end of the Paris Olympics last year, gradually building their chemistry and securing their fourth title as a pair with this victory.