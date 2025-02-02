Thai duo take Badminton Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters title

In the mixed-doubles final, Thailand’s Dechapol "Bas" Puavaranukroh and Supissara "Fame" Paewsampran, the tournament's fourth seeds and world No 19, showcased their resilience to claim victory. They previously defeated China's Gao Jiaxuan and Wu Mengying (world No 327) in straight games before facing Indonesia's Dejan Ferdinanyat and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti (world No 213) in the title match.

The Indonesian duo started strong, leading throughout the first game before the Thai pair fought back to level at 18-18, only to lose 19-21.

In the second game, both sides battled intensely, but Dechapol and Supissara held their nerve to edge out a 21-17 win, forcing a decider.

In the third game, Indonesia took an early 3-0 lead, but the Thai pair quickly regained momentum, dominating the remainder of the match to secure a 21-13 victory.