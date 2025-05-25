Paetongtarn to return from Monaco Sunday evening, then depart for Malaysia

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will return from her trip to the United Kingdom and Monaco on Sunday evening, before immediately departing for the 46th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia.

The Prime Minister visited the UK and Monaco from Wednesday to Sunday to promote Thai products and the sport of Muay Thai. During the visit, she also held discussions with Formula One Group executives to explore the possibility of securing the rights to host a city-circuit Formula One race in Thailand.