Malaysia and Thailand to enhance power grid interconnection facilities

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said the collaboration underscores the strong history of technical cooperation and mutual trust between the two nations.
"We are all aware that the interconnection, commissioned in the early 2000s, is ageing. Its reliability has fallen below standards due to obsolescence, and our countries are finding it increasingly challenging to maintain the facilities.
"As Malaysia and Thailand progress in integrating more renewable energy into our grids, the reliability of our interconnection becomes even more critical,” Fadillah said after a courtesy call on Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who also serves as the Energy Minister, at the Government House on Thursday (May 22).
Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, stated that Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) have completed feasibility studies for the upgrades.
These studies provide a solid technical framework and a clear path forward.
"This interconnection upgrade will facilitate more efficient and secure cross-border electricity exchanges and lay the foundation for future multilateral electricity trade under the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) initiative,” he added.
Meanwhile, Fadillah revealed that Malaysia has proposed purchasing up to 300 megawatts (MW) of firm electricity supply from Thailand to bolster the country’s energy security and flexibility amid rising domestic electricity demand.
He also emphasised Malaysia’s readiness to go beyond traditional bilateral energy exchanges and explore structured multilateral trading arrangements.
"Projections of increasing electricity demand in the coming years drive this proposal.
"Firm energy imports from Thailand are expected to provide additional supply security and flexibility in meeting national energy needs,” he explained.
During an official working visit to Thailand, Fadillah led the Malaysian delegation, which included Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry Deputy Secretary-General (Energy) Mareena Mahpudz and other senior officials.
As part of the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister attended a briefing by Trans Thai-Malaysia (TTM) Thailand, hosted by Petronas, to gain insights into the company’s direction, challenges, and current developments in Thailand.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network