Malaysia and Thailand to enhance power grid interconnection facilities

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said the collaboration underscores the strong history of technical cooperation and mutual trust between the two nations.

"We are all aware that the interconnection, commissioned in the early 2000s, is ageing. Its reliability has fallen below standards due to obsolescence, and our countries are finding it increasingly challenging to maintain the facilities.

"As Malaysia and Thailand progress in integrating more renewable energy into our grids, the reliability of our interconnection becomes even more critical,” Fadillah said after a courtesy call on Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who also serves as the Energy Minister, at the Government House on Thursday (May 22).