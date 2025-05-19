\"Tupai King\" Durian Set to Challenge Musang King\'s Crown with Unique Sweetness

A new contender has emerged in the fiercely competitive world of premium durian, boasting a unique sweet flavour that belies its somewhat unappealing appearance.
Dubbed "Tupai King," which translates to "Squirrel King" in Malay, this rare variety is being tipped by farmers to potentially usurp the reigning popularity of established champions like Musang King and Black Thorn.
The Tupai King recently ignited a social media frenzy in Thailand after images of its unusual, almost bruised-looking, fruit were shared on the Than Pao Facebook page.
The post described it as a highly sought-after and exceptionally delicious Malaysian durian, originating from Penang around 20 years ago from an old tree, with some claiming to have tasted it even 40 years prior.
Praised for its sweetness and sticky texture, it commands a high price of around 120 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately 927 baht) per kilogramme and enjoys significant popularity among Malaysian gourmands.
This online buzz has sparked considerable interest among Thais eager to learn more about the Tupai King, also known as the Squirrel Durian.
It has reportedly become the most expensive durian variety in Malaysia, surpassing both Musang King and Black Thorn in price.
This premium fruit is experiencing a surge in popularity among durian aficionados both domestically and internationally, particularly in Singapore and China.
Penang, a key durian-growing region, already boasts plantations of varieties like Black Thorn and Musang King.
The Tupai King distinguishes itself with a slender, oval shape and a distinctive bluish-black tinged flesh.
Its flavour profile is reported to be less bitter with subtle alcoholic notes compared to the Musang King. Despite increasing demand, production remains limited due to its relatively recent cultivation.
It takes several years for Tupai King trees to mature and bear fruit, with commercial-scale production estimated to be three to four years away as more Malaysian farmers begin planting this variety.
However, the region faces challenges from climate change, with heavier-than-usual rainfall impacting crop yields.
According to the Malay Mail, unpredictable weather has led to uneven flowering, potentially reducing overall fruit production by up to 30% this season.
Despite its relative novelty, buyers should not be misled by its unassuming, pale-yellow flesh with bluish-black hues, as its flavour is far from ordinary, according to farmer Chew Chee Wan in an interview with The Straits Times.
"It has a rich, creamy texture layered with deep bittersweet flavours, nutty undertones and subtle fermented notes."
Chew discovered this unique durian two decades ago in Penang’s Sungai Ara neighbourhood and immediately recognised its special qualities.
"The first time I tasted the fruit, I found it to be very good. Right away, I saw huge potential and value in Tupai King," he said.
The Straits Times reported that thanks to its limited production and exceptional flavour, Tupai King has become highly sought after.
The variety was officially registered with the Agriculture Department in 2021 under the name Tupai 226, with the cultivar code D214. The name Tupai King, meaning “Squirrel King”, was inspired by Chew’s durian shop, Cap Tupai.
The 2025 durian season is anticipated to commence in late May, with Tupai King expected to be a sensation when the fruits become available on stalls from mid-June until the end of August.