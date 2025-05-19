\"Tupai King\" Durian Set to Challenge Musang King\'s Crown with Unique Sweetness

A new contender has emerged in the fiercely competitive world of premium durian, boasting a unique sweet flavour that belies its somewhat unappealing appearance.

Dubbed "Tupai King," which translates to "Squirrel King" in Malay, this rare variety is being tipped by farmers to potentially usurp the reigning popularity of established champions like Musang King and Black Thorn.

The Tupai King recently ignited a social media frenzy in Thailand after images of its unusual, almost bruised-looking, fruit were shared on the Than Pao Facebook page.

The post described it as a highly sought-after and exceptionally delicious Malaysian durian, originating from Penang around 20 years ago from an old tree, with some claiming to have tasted it even 40 years prior.

Praised for its sweetness and sticky texture, it commands a high price of around 120 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately 927 baht) per kilogramme and enjoys significant popularity among Malaysian gourmands.

This online buzz has sparked considerable interest among Thais eager to learn more about the Tupai King, also known as the Squirrel Durian.

It has reportedly become the most expensive durian variety in Malaysia, surpassing both Musang King and Black Thorn in price.

This premium fruit is experiencing a surge in popularity among durian aficionados both domestically and internationally, particularly in Singapore and China.

