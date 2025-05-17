PM visits Chanthaburi, meets fruit growers to address agricultural challenges

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Chanthaburi province on Saturday, May 17, 2025, as part of her official inspection tour to listen to local concerns and explore solutions related to production costs and crop yields in Thailand’s eastern fruit belt.

The session, held at Suan Rak Tawan Farm in Song Phi Nong subdistrict, Tha Mai district, brought together fruit farmers and wholesale buyers from across the region.

During the meeting, durian growers urged the government to support both Thai and foreign traders to maintain a stable export base and avoid price suppression as fruit production is expected to increase in the coming years.

Farmers called for the establishment of laboratories in major fruit-growing provinces—particularly for durian—to allow faster quality inspection and export processing.