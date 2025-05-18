‘Tupai King’ set to claim the crown in the world of premium durian

Meet Tupai King, a bold contender in the world of premium durian, already making waves as the next big variant of the “King of Fruits”.
Despite its being relatively new to the market, buyers should not be deceived by its unassuming, pale-yellow flesh tinged with bluish-black tones as its flavour profile is anything but ordinary, said farmer Chew Chee Wan.
“It has a rich, creamy texture layered with deep bittersweet flavours, nutty undertones and subtle fermented notes.”
Chew discovered the unique durian 20 years ago in Penang’s Sungai Ara neighbourhood and immediately knew it was something special.
“The first time I tasted the fruit, I found it to be very good. Right away, I saw huge potential and value in Tupai King,” he said.
“I shared it with other farmers, but many were hesitant, since the Musang King and Black Thorn varieties were already dominating the market.”
Today, thanks to its limited production and exceptional flavour, Tupai King has become highly sought after.
“Luckily, I discovered it early, and I now have about 50 mature trees on my farm,” said Chew.
He added that the variety was officially registered with the Agriculture Department in 2021 under the name Tupai 226, with the cultivar code D214.
The name Tupai King, meaning “Squirrel King”, was inspired by Chew’s durian shop, Cap Tupai.
The 2025 durian season is expected to kick off in late May, with Tupai King anticipated to be a sensation once the fruits hit stalls from mid-June up till end-August.
Another orchard owner, Eric Yeap, believes Tupai King is poised to reign supreme this durian season.
He said it now fetches nearly double the price of Musang King and Black Thorn, with current prices at around RM130 (1,005 baht) a kg, compared with RM80 for Musang King and RM90 for Black Thorn.
“When exported to markets like Hong Kong, Tupai King can fetch up to RM250 per kg,” he added.
Yeap owns seven orchards covering about 53ha in the Teluk Bahang suburb in George Town. Out of his more than 2,000 trees, just 80 are Tupai King, with only 20 mature enough to bear fruit.
“Each fruit weighs between 1.8kg and 2.5kg.
“But last year, I had one that tipped the scales at 3.4kg,” he said with a smile.
Despite its rising fame, Mr Yeap admits Tupai King’s appeal may not be universal.
“The fruit looks unattractive, with its rugged, weathered husk that can be off-putting,” he said.
“The flesh inside can appear pale, yet dark, with a pronounced bitterness that not everyone may appreciate.
“It also has a strong alcoholic aftertaste that enhances the flavour’s depth but can leave your tongue with a numb sensation.”
This season, however, has been challenging for many durian farmers because of erratic weather.
“Continuous heavy rain during the flowering season caused many buds to fall prematurely,” said Mr Yeap.
“I’m expecting a 30 % to 40 % drop in yield compared with last year.”
The Star
Asia News Network