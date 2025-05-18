‘Tupai King’ set to claim the crown in the world of premium durian

Meet Tupai King, a bold contender in the world of premium durian, already making waves as the next big variant of the “King of Fruits”.

Despite its being relatively new to the market, buyers should not be deceived by its unassuming, pale-yellow flesh tinged with bluish-black tones as its flavour profile is anything but ordinary, said farmer Chew Chee Wan.

“It has a rich, creamy texture layered with deep bittersweet flavours, nutty undertones and subtle fermented notes.”

Chew discovered the unique durian 20 years ago in Penang’s Sungai Ara neighbourhood and immediately knew it was something special.

“The first time I tasted the fruit, I found it to be very good. Right away, I saw huge potential and value in Tupai King,” he said.