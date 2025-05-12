Durian Pocky hits Singapore, sparks thorny online debate

The creamy fruit with its spiky exterior is native to Southeast Asia and is well-loved in the region, earning it the title of “The King of Fruits”. However, not all are fond of the fruit – the durian-averse have described it as tasting like puke or expired custard.

The durian-flavoured Pocky snack was reportedly launched in Thailand in late 2024 and can now be found in local stores.

According to supermarket chain FairPrice’s website, it costs $13.90 ( US$10.72 ) for a bundle of 10 boxes weighing 25g each. Regular flavours like chocolate and strawberry cost about $1.40 for an individual 45g box.