Durian Pocky hits Singapore, sparks thorny online debate

The creamy fruit with its spiky exterior is native to Southeast Asia and is well-loved in the region, earning it the title of “The King of Fruits”. However, not all are fond of the fruit – the durian-averse have described it as tasting like puke or expired custard.
The durian-flavoured Pocky snack was reportedly launched in Thailand in late 2024 and can now be found in local stores.
According to supermarket chain FairPrice’s website, it costs $13.90 ( US$10.72 ) for a bundle of 10 boxes weighing 25g each. Regular flavours like chocolate and strawberry cost about $1.40 for an individual 45g box.
The snack can also be bought online via Shopee, with listings pricing it at up to $4.90 a box and $20.60 for a bundle.
The durian Pocky has seen a mixed bag of reactions. Some have said they cannot get enough of it, while others have expressed an intense dislike.
Several foodies, taking their first bite of the snack, shared their unfiltered and immediate thoughts on TikTok.
“It’s not too sweet, and it tastes like durian,” said one person. Praising the taste, another remarked: “I wish I’d bought more.”
Another netizen on Threads described the durian-flavoured Pocky sticks as tasting “heavenly”.
But others were not convinced. One Reddit user said: “They managed to make it taste like (how) durian smells, rather than how it tastes.”
Another, admitting that he or she has never tried durian, said the snack tasted cheesy and had a garlic aftertaste.
In the past, Glico has introduced unique flavours of its Pocky snack, such as the limited-edition Baked Cheesecake flavour, the US-exclusive peppermint flavour and the Sakura flavour.
Rhea Yasmine
The Straits Times
Asia News Network