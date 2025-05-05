Popular Thai Durian-Based Desserts to add to your bucket list

Here are some must-try durian-based treats:



1. Durian with Sticky Rice

A sweet, creamy dessert made by simmering ripe durian in coconut milk and serving it over warm sticky rice. Think of it as a tropical twist on mango sticky rice — rich, indulgent, and highly addictive.



2. Durian Chips

These crispy, golden chips are made from unripe durian, thinly sliced and deep-fried until crunchy. They have a mild flavor and are perfect for snacking — even people who dislike fresh durian often enjoy these.



3. Durian Ice Cream

A creamy scoop with the unmistakable durian aroma, often found in street markets or local dessert shops. Some versions are paired with coconut milk or peanuts for extra texture.



4. Durian Cake and Pastries

From fluffy sponge cakes to durian-filled crepes and puffs, Thai bakeries embrace durian’s creamy texture in their creations. Sweet and fragrant, it’s a treat for adventurous dessert lovers.



5. Durian in Coconut Milk

Chunks of durian served in warm coconut milk soup — a traditional Thai dessert that balances sweet and salty with a rich, velvety texture.