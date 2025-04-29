Rain dampens Malaysian durian lovers\' celebration

Durian lovers may be in for a disappointment this year, as Penang’s harvest is shaping up to be “the worst in the last 10 years” due to relentless rainfall causing premature falling of flowers and infection of growing fruits.

Continuous wet weather has created the perfect condition for mould and fungal infections to spread before the fruits can proper­ly mature and drop by mid-May.

Stone House orchard owner Tan Hock Hoe, 48, said the durian season might even be delayed.

“Many flowers are falling ­during storms before they can even be pollinated,” said the third-­generation farmer.