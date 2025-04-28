Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand responds to media inquiries

Question 3: Against the backdrop of the US waging a trade war and disrupting the international trade order, what is the special significance of President Xi Jinping’s visits?

Answer: Recently, the United States has disregarded international rules and recklessly imposed tariffs, with Southeast Asian countries bearing the brunt. Such practices severely infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of all countries in the world, blatantly violate World Trade Organisation rules, gravely undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system, and pose a serious threat to the stability of the global economic order.

During his visits, President Xi Jinping emphasised that China and neighbouring countries should strengthen coordination and cooperation, jointly oppose unilateralism. Guided by the Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, to safeguard the bright prospects of our Asian family. China will pursue high-quality development, expand high-standard opening-up, and share development opportunities with all countries, especially its neighbours. China's mega market is always open to neighbouring countries, and China welcomes more high-quality products from ASEAN members.

President Xi Jinping’s important remarks have bolstered confidence. To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, stated that Vietnam is willing to enhance coordination with China to uphold international trade rules and abide by agreements signed between the two sides. Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, remarked that China is a rational, strong, and reliable partner. ASEAN will not concede to any unilaterally imposed tariffs and will seek greater strength and maintain economic growth through unity and cooperation. Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, expressed Cambodia’s readiness to deepen coordination and cooperation with China to safeguard the common interests of both sides.

Question 4: How will China strengthen economic and trade cooperation with these countries to achieve common development?

Answer: Through this visit, President Xi Jinping and the leaders of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia reached extensive consensus on further deepening bilateral and regional economic and trade cooperation. As the long-standing largest trading partner of these three countries, China welcomes more high-quality products from them to enter the Chinese market, and encourages outstanding Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in these countries, which could contribute to their industrial development.

China and Vietnam will leverage the China-Vietnam Railway Cooperation Mechanism to achieve seamless connectivity of supply chains between the two countries and expand cooperation in emerging fields such as 5G, artificial intelligence and green development. China and Malaysia will continue to strengthen integrated development, prioritising cooperation in the digital economy, green economy, blue economy, and tourism economy.

China and Cambodia have formulated two cooperative plans, the "Industrial Development Corridor" and the “Fish and Rice Corridor”, to help Cambodia build a modern industrial production hub and advance the technological and industrial modernisation of its agriculture.

Question 5: With China’s relations with Southeast Asian countries growing increasingly close, what inspiration and significance does Pre’s three-country tour hold for China-Thailand relations?

Answer: President Xi Jinping’s successful visits to the three Southeast Asian countries not only signify the deepening and advancement of China’s traditional friendly cooperation with these countries but also embody the critical strategic consensus and unwavering political mutual trust between China and its partners to stand together against the backdrop of a world undergoing once-in-a-century transformations and the rising tide of unilateral bullying and hegemony. China and Thailand are close neighbours connected by mountains and rivers, relatives with intertwined bloodlines, and partners with a shared future. China is Thailand’s largest trading partner, primary export market for agricultural products, leading source of foreign investment, and top origin of foreign tourists. From the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the Indian Ocean tsunami to the Wenchuan earthquake and the Covid-19 pandemic, the two countries and their peoples have always stood together through thick and thin, sharing weal and woe.

Faced with common threats and challenges such as “reckless tariffs” and unilateral bullying, China and Thailand should prioritise the broader and long-term picture, enhance communication and coordination, and jointly address these issues. China respects Thailand’s approach of safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests through negotiations based on its national circumstances. We will work with Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries to safeguard the international free trade system, uphold global fairness and justice, and protect the mutually beneficial China-Thailand economic and trade cooperation that serves the interests of both peoples. China will further expand opening-up and share the dividends of its development with friendly neighbours. We welcome more high-quality Thai products to enter China’s vast market.