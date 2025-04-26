Conflicting US-China talks statements add to global trade confusion

DE-ESCALATION

While clarity on whether deals are actually being struck to avoid the imposition of even steeper tariffs in early July, there were signs of some de-escalation.

China exempted some US imports from its steep tariffs as business groups said Beijing has allowed some US-made pharmaceuticals to enter the country without paying the 125% duties that Beijing imposed earlier this month in response to Trump's 145% tariffs on Chinese imports.

Also, a list of 131 product categories said to be under consideration for exemptions was circulating among some businesses and trade groups. Reuters could not verify the list, which includes vaccines, chemicals and jet engines, and China has not yet communicated publicly on the issue.

Trump's administration has also in recent days signalled it is looking to defuse the tension with China, with Bessent saying both sides see the current state of play as untenable.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he was very close to a deal with Japan. That is seen by analysts as a "test case" for other bilateral trade agreements, though talks could be difficult. Some expect Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Trump to announce a pact when they meet at the summit of the Group of Seven nations in Canada in June.

Trump also told TIME that he had made "200 deals" that would be completed within three to four weeks, though he declined to provide specifics. He said he would consider it a "total victory" if tariffs were still 20% to 50% a year from now.

The president has argued that his thicket of trade barriers will revive U.S. manufacturing industries that have been hollowed out by global competition.

Economists, however, broadly warn that they would lead to higher prices for US consumers and increase the risk of recession.

US stocks were on track for a weekly gain, though they are down roughly 10% since Trump returned to office in January, lagging indexes in other countries, while the dollar has fallen at an unprecedented rate.

European and Asian stocks headed for a second straight week of gains on Friday, and the dollar eyed its first weekly rise in more than a month, as investors took comfort from signs the US and China were prepared to pull back from their trade war. Wall Street's main indexes rose slightly as investors struggled for clarity on the US-China trade front.

In addition to the country-specific tariffs, Trump has also imposed a blanket 10% tariff on all other U.S. imports and higher duties on steel, aluminium and autos.

He has also floated additional industry-specific levies on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. That could cause drug prices in the US to rise by up to 12.9%, according to an industry estimate.

Trump's tariffs dominated discussions at the IMF meetings this week, where finance ministers angled for one-on-one meetings with the US Treasury secretary.

Bessent characterised initial talks with South Korea as "very successful" on Thursday, which Seoul called a "good start." Further discussions are scheduled for next week.

Switzerland said it was satisfied with its initial meeting with Bessent. The US trade office said it is "constantly engaged" with Japan and other countries, but said Trump would ultimately decide whether they would proceed.

There was little sign of tangible progress with other countries, despite the urging of IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, who warned this week they could cause a severe slowdown in global growth.

Reuters