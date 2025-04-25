IMF advises ASEAN to boost regional trade amid Trump tariff threats

Meanwhile, Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, told Krungthep Turakij that Thailand has been significantly affected by US tariffs, as exports to the United States account for 18% of the country’s total exports — a relatively high proportion. This comes at a time when Thailand’s economy is already experiencing a slowdown.

The IMF has recommended that Thailand, along with other ASEAN countries, increase regional trade, which currently accounts for just 20% of total trade in the bloc.

“Enhancing trade within the region would allow member states to better diversify their export markets,” he said, adding that ASEAN ranks as the world’s fourth largest economy by combined GDP.

When asked about the reasons behind Thailand’s subdued GDP growth over the past decade, Thomas Helbling, deputy director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, pointed to two main factors: a sluggish post-Covid-19 recovery, particularly in the tourism sector, and long-term structural issues such as an ageing population and slow productivity growth.

To address these challenges, the IMF has advised Thailand to open up its markets, enhance workforce skills, increase public investment to stimulate private sector activity, and reallocate resources to high-potential sectors.

These efforts, Helbling said, would help reduce Thailand’s over-reliance on exports to Western markets.