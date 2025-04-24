IMF warns Thailand\'s public debt exceeds ASEAN average, urges prudent fiscal policy

Amid global uncertainty—particularly stemming from U.S. tax policy under President Donald Trump—the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its global economic growth forecast to 2.8% from a previous estimate of 3.3%.

On the morning of April 23 (U.S. time), or evening Thailand time, the IMF released its global fiscal outlook during the “Fiscal Monitor” press briefing at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C. The Fund highlighted a rising trend in global public debt and expressed concern that Thailand’s public debt is higher than the ASEAN average.

Era Dabla-Norris, Deputy Director of the IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department, responded to a question from Krungthep Turakij newspaper about the public debt situation in ASEAN and Thailand. She noted that fiscal conditions vary significantly across ASEAN countries, with the region generally maintaining a lower debt-to-GDP ratio than other emerging markets.

However, Thailand’s public debt stands at over 60% of GDP, slightly higher than its ASEAN peers. Therefore, the IMF advises the Thai government to implement careful and efficient fiscal policies.

“On average, ASEAN countries have lower debt-to-GDP ratios than other emerging and developing economies. But in Thailand, the debt level is somewhat higher than the ASEAN average, exceeding 60% of GDP,” said Dabla-Norris.