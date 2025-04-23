Global Growth Outlook Dims as Trade Uncertainty Mounts, IMF Warns

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released its latest World Economic Outlook update, painting a less rosy picture for global growth amidst increasing uncertainty surrounding international trade policies.

In a move reflecting the precarious state of affairs, the IMF presented three distinct scenarios for global GDP in its report published on April 22nd, Washington D.C. time.

This multi-pronged forecast marks a departure from recent years, highlighting the profound impact of escalating trade tensions.

The three scenarios outlined by the IMF include a "Reference Forecast," a projection made before the United States announced retaliatory tariffs on April 2nd, 2025, and another formulated after the US decided to postpone these tariffs for 90 days on April 9th, 2025.

Under its central "Reference Forecast," the IMF anticipates the global economy to expand by 2.8% in 2025 and 3.0% in 2026.

This projection takes into account tariff measures announced between February 1st and April 4th, 2025, factoring in both the direct consequences of these trade barriers and the knock-on effects through interconnected trade networks.

The forecast also considers heightened uncertainty, dwindling confidence, and the mitigating influence of fiscal and monetary policies in certain nations.

A more optimistic scenario, calculated before the US tariff announcement on April 2nd, projected global growth at a more robust 3.2% for both 2025 and 2026.

This figure is only marginally lower than the IMF’s January 2025 forecast, with the key differences lying in assumptions about trade policy announcements, the level of instability, and fluctuating commodity prices.