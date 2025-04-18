Thailand must adapt to US tariff shifts, says former minister

In an exclusive interview with The Nation, he explained that US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff measures are primarily aimed at reducing the American trade deficit, which has contributed to the country's debt burden over the past 50 years.

To address this burden and promote economic stability, Narongchai said the US must reduce its trade deficit with the global market. He added that Trump’s policies, such as cutting foreign aid and implementing protectionist trade measures, are intended to revive the domestic economy.

He pointed out that a strengthening US dollar, driven in part by investment in bonds, has contributed to the debt burden. “The strong dollar has also had a negative impact on US industries and the general wellbeing of its people,” he said.