BOT poised to cut GDP forecast amid escalating trade tensions

Sakkapop Panyanukul, assistant governor of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Group, highlighted that the Thai economy is currently exposed to multiple external risks. He noted that the BOT would closely monitor developments regarding US reciprocal tariffs before making any adjustments to the GDP forecast.

“Tariffs are a tool aimed at reducing US imports and boosting domestic production. In the short term, the US is likely to experience a shock in the production sector — a negative supply shock,” he explained.

He predicted that inflation in the US would surge, and that the American economy would slow down as a result of increased import costs and broader impacts on global financial markets. He added that the effects of the tariffs are already evident through widespread sell-offs of risk assets, affecting financial markets worldwide, including Thailand.