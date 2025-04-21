Gold Prices Hit All-Time High as US Tariff Threats Roil Markets

Global gold prices have rocketed to record highs, climbing over 27% since the start of the year, as US tariff policies and escalating trade tensions fuel significant investor uncertainty.

The precious metal's relentless ascent continued after the Songkran holiday, reaching a new all-time peak of $3,357.58 per ounce in early trading today.

This surge has also propelled the price of 96.5% pure Thai gold bullion to a record 52,550 baht, although some short-term profit-taking has been observed.

The latest price spike comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump's discussions with Japan's Minister for Economic Revitalization, Ryosei Akazawa, regarding potential tariff measures.

While Trump indicated "very good progress" in these talks, representatives from several other Asian nations, including Thailand, India, Pakistan, and Indonesia, have also been engaged in trade negotiations in Washington D.C.

Adding to the market jitters, at the end of last week, Trump expressed optimism that the United States and the European Union could reach a trade agreement within a 90-day window following a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The question now remains whether gold's upward trajectory can be sustained in this climate.

