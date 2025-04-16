Gold Hits Record High as Investors Seek Safe Haven Amid Global Uncertainty

Global gold prices have surged to a fresh record high in Asian trading today, as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven asset amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties, according to Reuters.

Spot gold climbed by 1.9%, hitting $3,287.79 per ounce by 6:48 AM GMT after earlier reaching a new peak of $3,294.99 per ounce.

Meanwhile, US gold futures also saw significant gains, rising by nearly 2% to breach the $3,300 mark, touching $3,304.20 per ounce.

Market participants are now keenly awaiting the release of US retail sales figures later today for further clues about the health of the American economy and potential shifts in the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy.

So far this year, gold has experienced a remarkable rally, with prices climbing by a substantial 25% and hitting successive all-time highs.

