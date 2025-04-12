Gold soars past $3,200 as trade war deepens, dollar loses ground

Spot gold was up nearly 2% at $3,235.89 an ounce at 2.32 pm ET (18.32 GMT), after hitting a record high of $3,245.28 earlier in the session. Bullion is up over 6% this week.

US gold futures rose 2.1% to settle at $3244.6.

"Gold is clearly seen as the favoured safe-haven asset in a world upended by Trump’s trade war. The U.S. dollar has depreciated, and US Treasuries are selling off hard, as faith in the US as a reliable trading partner has diminished," said Nitesh Shah, commodities strategist at WisdomTree.

China increased its tariffs on US imports to 125% on Friday, raising the stakes in a confrontation between the world's two largest economies.

The dollar fell against its peers, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.