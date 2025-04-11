Gold hits record high as US-China trade war intensifies, dollar weakens

Spot gold climbed 2.6% to $3,160.82 an ounce at 1.54 pm ET (17.54 GMT), after hitting a record high of $3,171.49 earlier in the session.

US gold futures rose 3.2% to settle at $3,177.5.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would temporarily lower hefty duties on dozens of countries but ramped up the tariff on China to 125% from 104%.

"Gold regains its safe-haven appeal and gets back on track for new all-time highs," said Nikos Tzabouras, Senior Market Analyst at Tradu.com.

"However, prospects of deals with trading partners pose a significant risk to gold's upside potential, as they could renew pressure on the metal. Additionally, headwinds may arise from pared-back Fed rate cut bets that can strengthen the dollar."