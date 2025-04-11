Gold Prices Surge in Thailand Amid Trump\'s Trade Policy Concerns

Gold prices in Thailand have experienced a sharp increase, reflecting movements in the global market as investors seek refuge from economic uncertainties brought about by US President Donald Trump's reciprocal trade policies.

The Gold Traders Association announced in its first daily update at 09:04 local time today (Friday, 11 April 2025) that prices had jumped by 800 baht, reaching 51,200 baht. This substantial rise follows yesterday's volatile trading session, during which the gold price was adjusted 18 times before closing with an overall gain of 550 baht.

Today's Gold Prices (96.5% Purity)

Gold Jewellery: Selling at 52,000 baht per baht weight

Tax base: 50,179.60 baht per baht weight

Gold Bullion: Selling at 51,200 baht per baht weight, buying at 51,100 baht per baht weight

Thipa Nawawattanasap, chief executive officer of YLG Bullion and Futures Ltd., noted that gold prices have been particularly volatile following a record high of $3,167.20 per ounce during last Thursday's trading session.

This peak occurred in reaction to the United States' announcement of retaliatory tariffs, which have fuelled concerns about a potential US economic downturn.

Despite experiencing some profit-taking that caused a drop of $210 per ounce to $2,956.92 on Monday, gold has demonstrated remarkable resilience compared to riskier assets. Even after this correction, gold remains up by $460 per ounce, or 17.48%, since the beginning of the year.

