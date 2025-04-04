Thai Baht Faces Potential Weakening Amid US Tariff Uncertainty, Says SCB FM

The Thai baht is poised for potential short-term depreciation, according to SCB Financial Markets (SCB FM), as the impact of recently announced US tariffs creates market uncertainty.

Analysts suggest that while the baht has weakened within expected parameters, long-term stability depends heavily on global trade responses and the overall health of the world economy.

Despite the US imposing higher-than-anticipated import tariffs, SCB FM reports that the baht has remained within projected trading ranges. In the immediate future, tariff-related pressures are not expected to cause significant further weakening.

Instead, the US is likely to utilise these tariffs as a negotiation tool with trade partners. Should Thailand reach a favourable agreement, market anxieties could subside, and pressure on the baht might ease.

However, other factors, such as dividend payouts from foreign companies to their parent entities, could exert downward pressure on the baht over the next one to two months. SCB FM forecasts the baht to fluctuate between 34.15 and 34.65 against the US dollar in the short term.

