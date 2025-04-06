Jim Thompson and SARRAN conjure up silk jewellery inspired by Wat Arun

Jim Thompson is venturing into new territory with "Beyond Silk", a collaboration with SARRAN, a Thai jeweller renowned for its wearable art.
Their newly launched "Arun" collection reimagines Jim Thompson's silk, transforming it into unique jewellery that embodies contemporary Thai beauty and feminine elegance through iconic designs.
The partnership demonstrates that silk's potential extends far beyond woven fabric. The "Arun" collection showcases exquisite jewellery, featuring sharp yet graceful forms crafted using SARRAN's signature intricate techniques.
The collection highlights Jim Thompson's iconic colours — orange, gold and blue — in a range of earrings, ear cuffs and brooches. Each piece features delicate floral motifs in SARRAN's distinctive style.
Every item in the Arun collection incorporates Jim Thompson silk, utilising diverse textures and patterns to create a captivating interplay of light and shadow.
Inspired by the coloured tiles adorning Wat Arun's stupa, which reflect light in varying shades through the day, the collection conveys the concept of "strength with gentleness" — a perfect balance that resonates with the modern woman.
SARRAN collaborated with local artisans for this special collection, showcasing their masterful skills in transforming silk into jewellery. Traditional Thai methods such as embroidery, silk threading, and fabric pleating have been meticulously employed in the creation of each piece.
Each Jim Thompson X SARRAN accessory features hand-painted fabric patterns and is embellished with gemstones.
What makes this collection truly exceptional is the use of "Ob Rum", an ancient Thai technique from the Ayutthaya era, used to infuse silk with fragrance. This process not only preserves the fabric but also adds a distinctive dimension to the jewellery.
SARRAN founder Sarran Youkongdee commented: "The Arun collection is a tribute to traditional Thai craftsmanship and the exceptional skills of local artisans. Each unique piece is crafted from fine silk that tells its own story and evokes a unique emotional experience. Collaborating with Jim Thompson has allowed us to apply advanced techniques to bring silk jewellery to life in this collection."
The marketing director of Jim Thompson, Nunthnapas Werojanawat, said: "Our collaboration with SARRAN marks a new chapter in the brand's history as we enter the world of jewellery for the first time. Each wearable art piece offers versatile functionality, reinforcing the idea that silk can be more than just clothing or home décor. The Arun collection also reflects Jim Thompson's commitment to preserving Thai cultural heritage while exploring new creative possibilities with silk."
The Arun collection features a variety of wearable art items, including earrings, ear cuffs, and brooches, each designed to complement diverse personal styles. Key pieces include:
Arun Single Flower Earring: Available in small, medium and large sizes, and in three signature shades: Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue, and Prosperous Yellow.
Arun Flower Earrings with Dangling Accents: Offered in both short and long styles in the same three shades, these earrings feature delicate petals crafted from silk and fabric felt, decorated with zircon and natural stones.
Arun Flower Ear Cuff: Available in both single-flower and dangling designs.
Flower Duo Brooch and Pins: Comes in three sizes (size Large available only in Sunrise Orange) and in all three signature colours.
The limited-edition Arun collection is available from April 1 at the Jim Thompson Iconic Store (Heritage Quarter branch), Surawong Flagship Store, ICONSIAM, and Siam Paragon.