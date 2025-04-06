Jim Thompson and SARRAN conjure up silk jewellery inspired by Wat Arun

Jim Thompson is venturing into new territory with "Beyond Silk", a collaboration with SARRAN, a Thai jeweller renowned for its wearable art.

Their newly launched "Arun" collection reimagines Jim Thompson's silk, transforming it into unique jewellery that embodies contemporary Thai beauty and feminine elegance through iconic designs.

The partnership demonstrates that silk's potential extends far beyond woven fabric. The "Arun" collection showcases exquisite jewellery, featuring sharp yet graceful forms crafted using SARRAN's signature intricate techniques.

The collection highlights Jim Thompson's iconic colours — orange, gold and blue — in a range of earrings, ear cuffs and brooches. Each piece features delicate floral motifs in SARRAN's distinctive style.

Every item in the Arun collection incorporates Jim Thompson silk, utilising diverse textures and patterns to create a captivating interplay of light and shadow.