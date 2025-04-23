Finance Ministry to inject over 500 billion baht to boost GDP above 1.8%

This comes in response to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revising Thailand’s 2025 GDP growth forecast downward from 2.9% to 1.8%, citing the impact of US reciprocal tariffs. Thailand remains the only ASEAN country whose GDP projection has been cut to below 2%. For 2026, the IMF anticipates a further decline to 1.6%.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said that he views the IMF forecast as a preliminary assessment. He does not believe Thailand’s GDP will fall as sharply as predicted, noting that the current situation remains uncertain.

He acknowledged that US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies may have some impact, but affirmed that the government is closely monitoring developments and stands ready to implement stimulus measures to cushion the GDP slowdown and sustain growth at prior levels.