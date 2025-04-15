Pichai to meet BOT governor over impact from Trump policies

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced on Tuesday that he will meet with the Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor this week to discuss financial measures to address the potential negative impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

High-Level Talks Scheduled for Midweek

Pichai said the meeting with BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, with discussions focusing on the potential implications of the Trump administration’s economic policies on the Thai economy.

Concerns Over Trade War and Investment Shift

He stated that the meeting would involve an assessment of the likely impact of Trump’s proposed trade barriers and his policy to draw investment back to the United States.