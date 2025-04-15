Pichai to meet BOT governor over impact from Trump policies

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced on Tuesday that he will meet with the Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor this week to discuss financial measures to address the potential negative impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.
Pichai said the meeting with BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, with discussions focusing on the potential implications of the Trump administration’s economic policies on the Thai economy.
He stated that the meeting would involve an assessment of the likely impact of Trump’s proposed trade barriers and his policy to draw investment back to the United States.
The US government has reportedly threatened to impose tariffs of 36% to 37% on Thai exports. However, negotiations are ongoing, which may lead to a reduced rate or a delay in implementation.
Pichai explained that both the Finance Ministry and the BOT will jointly analyse the impact of these policies on various sectors of the Thai economy. A key concern is the potential volatility of the Thai baht, along with implications for foreign reserves, the financial sector, and stock markets.
He added that he would propose the BOT consider monetary easing measures to support Thai exporters and help maintain liquidity in the market.
Another key issue for discussion will be the implications of Thailand’s substantial holdings in US bonds, particularly in light of changing global interest rates. Pichai said the ministry and the BOT would explore ways to manage Thailand’s assets in the US market to ensure long-term monetary stability.
He concluded that the upcoming discussions aim to equip relevant Thai agencies with the tools needed to cope with global economic uncertainties and to formulate proactive strategies for managing the Thai economy in the second half of the year.