Postponement of US trade talks a strategic move, says Deputy PM

The Thai trade negotiation team’s decision to postpone trade talks with the United States was a strategic move to observe how leading countries are treated in negotiations before making any final decisions, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Tuesday.

“We do not want to move too fast or too slow. Rushing in is not good, but falling behind others is not ideal either,” said Pichai, who leads the so called “Team Thailand”, tasked with negotiating economic policies and tariff with the US.

“It is best to watch what happens to those at the front and middle of the pack before we move forward. We are near the back, which gives us a chance to learn and prepare,” he said.

Pichai emphasized the need for careful, well-rounded preparation, noting that a special team has already been sent to the US to work with American counterparts and align understanding on key issues.