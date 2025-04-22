Postponement of US trade talks a strategic move, says Deputy PM

The Thai trade negotiation team’s decision to postpone trade talks with the United States was a strategic move to observe how leading countries are treated in negotiations before making any final decisions, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Tuesday.
“We do not want to move too fast or too slow. Rushing in is not good, but falling behind others is not ideal either,” said Pichai, who leads the so called “Team Thailand”, tasked with negotiating economic policies and tariff with the US.
“It is best to watch what happens to those at the front and middle of the pack before we move forward. We are near the back, which gives us a chance to learn and prepare,” he said.
Pichai emphasized the need for careful, well-rounded preparation, noting that a special team has already been sent to the US to work with American counterparts and align understanding on key issues.
With about 70 days remaining before critical trade negotiations are expected to ramp up, Pichai explained that the workload has been divided into two main operational fronts:
One key concern likely to arise in negotiations, Pichai noted, is the issue of currency manipulation, as the US wants to ensure that no countries are artificially devaluing their currencies to boost exports.
Another topic expected is “export entitlement abuse,” where goods falsely claim Thai origin to gain trade benefits. Both sides will need to agree on clear criteria to determine whether a product is legitimately Thai.
Additionally, impact mitigation—particularly regarding labor, production, and exports—will require coordination with the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) to develop effective support and recovery plans.
Pichai stressed the importance of regulatory reform in Thailand’s export process to make it faster, more transparent, and mutually beneficial—a win-win situation for both Thailand and the US, with Thailand’s national interest as the top priority.