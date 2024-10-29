Thailand set to gain as US-China trade war expected to intensify

The research arm of KBank has predicted that key industries in Thailand will gain from the US-China trade war as it could intensify after the US elects its new president next month.

The Kasikorn Research Centre said in its latest analysis that the intensified trade war would prompt Chinese manufacturers to shift their production bases out of the mainland, and Thailand would stand to gain in at least seven industries.

The centre noted that no matter which candidate wins, the trade war will likely intensify because both have unveiled policies to raise taxes against Chinese-made products.