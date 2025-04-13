BMA invites people to play Songkran safely under 5 guidelines

During the event dubbed “Songkran Ban Chan Seesan Silom” (Songkran in my hometown, colourful Silom), Chatree emphasised safety measures, the organisation of pedestrian areas and waste separation.
He instructed that traditional rubbish bins be replaced with bags clearly labelled to indicate the types of waste. He called for public awareness and cooperation in celebrating Songkran in accordance with five guidelines: no alcohol, no large water guns, no indecent attire, no powder and water conservation.
These measures aim to ensure that the Songkran festival in Silom and throughout Bangkok proceeds in an orderly and safe manner, bringing joy and smiles to both tourists and local residents, he said.
On this occasion, Pornphan Watanasin, Director of Bang Rak District Office, along with district executives and relevant officials, joined in inspecting the area.
